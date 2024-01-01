Jamaican dollars to Cambodian riels today

Convert JMD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
26,306 khr

J$1.000 JMD = ៛26.31 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.417226.5040
Low26.227526.0313
Average26.301026.3035
Change-0.42%0.56%
View full history

1 JMD to KHR stats

The performance of JMD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.4172 and a 30 day low of 26.2275. This means the 30 day average was 26.3010. The change for JMD to KHR was -0.42.

The performance of JMD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.5040 and a 90 day low of 26.0313. This means the 90 day average was 26.3035. The change for JMD to KHR was 0.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 JMD26.30600 KHR
5 JMD131.53000 KHR
10 JMD263.06000 KHR
20 JMD526.12000 KHR
50 JMD1,315.30000 KHR
100 JMD2,630.60000 KHR
250 JMD6,576.50000 KHR
500 JMD13,153.00000 KHR
1000 JMD26,306.00000 KHR
2000 JMD52,612.00000 KHR
5000 JMD131,530.00000 KHR
10000 JMD263,060.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Jamaican Dollar
1 KHR0.03801 JMD
5 KHR0.19007 JMD
10 KHR0.38014 JMD
20 KHR0.76028 JMD
50 KHR1.90071 JMD
100 KHR3.80141 JMD
250 KHR9.50353 JMD
500 KHR19.00705 JMD
1000 KHR38.01410 JMD
2000 KHR76.02820 JMD
5000 KHR190.07050 JMD
10000 KHR380.14100 JMD