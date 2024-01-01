Jamaican dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert JMD to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
883.43 isk

J$1.000 JMD = kr0.8834 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.88920.8994
Low0.87460.8746
Average0.88110.8872
Change-0.03%-1.53%
1 JMD to ISK stats

The performance of JMD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8892 and a 30 day low of 0.8746. This means the 30 day average was 0.8811. The change for JMD to ISK was -0.03.

The performance of JMD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8994 and a 90 day low of 0.8746. This means the 90 day average was 0.8872. The change for JMD to ISK was -1.53.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 JMD0.88343 ISK
5 JMD4.41716 ISK
10 JMD8.83432 ISK
20 JMD17.66864 ISK
50 JMD44.17160 ISK
100 JMD88.34320 ISK
250 JMD220.85800 ISK
500 JMD441.71600 ISK
1000 JMD883.43200 ISK
2000 JMD1,766.86400 ISK
5000 JMD4,417.16000 ISK
10000 JMD8,834.32000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Jamaican Dollar
1 ISK1.13195 JMD
5 ISK5.65975 JMD
10 ISK11.31950 JMD
20 ISK22.63900 JMD
50 ISK56.59750 JMD
100 ISK113.19500 JMD
250 ISK282.98750 JMD
500 ISK565.97500 JMD
1000 ISK1,131.95000 JMD
2000 ISK2,263.90000 JMD
5000 ISK5,659.75000 JMD
10000 ISK11,319.50000 JMD