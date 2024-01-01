50 Icelandic krónas to Jamaican dollars

Convert ISK to JMD at the real exchange rate

50 isk
56.60 jmd

kr1.000 ISK = J$1.132 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14341.1434
Low1.12471.1119
Average1.13491.1272
Change0.03%1.55%
View full history

1 ISK to JMD stats

The performance of ISK to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1434 and a 30 day low of 1.1247. This means the 30 day average was 1.1349. The change for ISK to JMD was 0.03.

The performance of ISK to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1434 and a 90 day low of 1.1119. This means the 90 day average was 1.1272. The change for ISK to JMD was 1.55.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Jamaican Dollar
1 ISK1.13195 JMD
5 ISK5.65975 JMD
10 ISK11.31950 JMD
20 ISK22.63900 JMD
50 ISK56.59750 JMD
100 ISK113.19500 JMD
250 ISK282.98750 JMD
500 ISK565.97500 JMD
1000 ISK1,131.95000 JMD
2000 ISK2,263.90000 JMD
5000 ISK5,659.75000 JMD
10000 ISK11,319.50000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 JMD0.88343 ISK
5 JMD4.41716 ISK
10 JMD8.83432 ISK
20 JMD17.66864 ISK
50 JMD44.17160 ISK
100 JMD88.34320 ISK
250 JMD220.85800 ISK
500 JMD441.71600 ISK
1000 JMD883.43200 ISK
2000 JMD1,766.86400 ISK
5000 JMD4,417.16000 ISK
10000 JMD8,834.32000 ISK