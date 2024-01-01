Jamaican dollars to Indian rupees today

Convert JMD to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
536.76 inr

J$1.000 JMD = ₹0.5368 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.53680.5379
Low0.53330.5313
Average0.53530.5355
Change0.27%0.06%
View full history

1 JMD to INR stats

The performance of JMD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5368 and a 30 day low of 0.5333. This means the 30 day average was 0.5353. The change for JMD to INR was 0.27.

The performance of JMD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5379 and a 90 day low of 0.5313. This means the 90 day average was 0.5355. The change for JMD to INR was 0.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 JMD0.53676 INR
5 JMD2.68379 INR
10 JMD5.36758 INR
20 JMD10.73516 INR
50 JMD26.83790 INR
100 JMD53.67580 INR
250 JMD134.18950 INR
500 JMD268.37900 INR
1000 JMD536.75800 INR
2000 JMD1,073.51600 INR
5000 JMD2,683.79000 INR
10000 JMD5,367.58000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 INR1.86304 JMD
5 INR9.31520 JMD
10 INR18.63040 JMD
20 INR37.26080 JMD
50 INR93.15200 JMD
100 INR186.30400 JMD
250 INR465.76000 JMD
300 INR558.91200 JMD
500 INR931.52000 JMD
600 INR1,117.82400 JMD
1000 INR1,863.04000 JMD
2000 INR3,726.08000 JMD
5000 INR9,315.20000 JMD
10000 INR18,630.40000 JMD
25000 INR46,576.00000 JMD
50000 INR93,152.00000 JMD
100000 INR186,304.00000 JMD
1000000 INR1,863,040.00000 JMD
1000000000 INR1,863,040,000.00000 JMD