1,000 jmd
50.01 hkd

J$1.000 JMD = $0.05001 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05010.0503
Low0.04990.0499
Average0.05000.0501
Change-0.20%-0.48%
1 JMD to HKD stats

The performance of JMD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0501 and a 30 day low of 0.0499. This means the 30 day average was 0.0500. The change for JMD to HKD was -0.20.

The performance of JMD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0503 and a 90 day low of 0.0499. This means the 90 day average was 0.0501. The change for JMD to HKD was -0.48.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 JMD0.05001 HKD
5 JMD0.25003 HKD
10 JMD0.50006 HKD
20 JMD1.00012 HKD
50 JMD2.50031 HKD
100 JMD5.00061 HKD
250 JMD12.50152 HKD
500 JMD25.00305 HKD
1000 JMD50.00610 HKD
2000 JMD100.01220 HKD
5000 JMD250.03050 HKD
10000 JMD500.06100 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
100 HKD1,999.76000 JMD
200 HKD3,999.52000 JMD
300 HKD5,999.28000 JMD
500 HKD9,998.80000 JMD
1000 HKD19,997.60000 JMD
2000 HKD39,995.20000 JMD
2500 HKD49,994.00000 JMD
3000 HKD59,992.80000 JMD
4000 HKD79,990.40000 JMD
5000 HKD99,988.00000 JMD
10000 HKD199,976.00000 JMD
20000 HKD399,952.00000 JMD