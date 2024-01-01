Jamaican dollars to Gambian dalasis today

Convert JMD to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
438.05 gmd

J$1.000 JMD = D0.4380 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44270.4427
Low0.43320.4332
Average0.43560.4357
Change0.81%0.68%
1 JMD to GMD stats

The performance of JMD to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4427 and a 30 day low of 0.4332. This means the 30 day average was 0.4356. The change for JMD to GMD was 0.81.

The performance of JMD to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4427 and a 90 day low of 0.4332. This means the 90 day average was 0.4357. The change for JMD to GMD was 0.68.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 JMD0.43805 GMD
5 JMD2.19025 GMD
10 JMD4.38049 GMD
20 JMD8.76098 GMD
50 JMD21.90245 GMD
100 JMD43.80490 GMD
250 JMD109.51225 GMD
500 JMD219.02450 GMD
1000 JMD438.04900 GMD
2000 JMD876.09800 GMD
5000 JMD2,190.24500 GMD
10000 JMD4,380.49000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Jamaican Dollar
1 GMD2.28285 JMD
5 GMD11.41425 JMD
10 GMD22.82850 JMD
20 GMD45.65700 JMD
50 GMD114.14250 JMD
100 GMD228.28500 JMD
250 GMD570.71250 JMD
500 GMD1,141.42500 JMD
1000 GMD2,282.85000 JMD
2000 GMD4,565.70000 JMD
5000 GMD11,414.25000 JMD
10000 GMD22,828.50000 JMD