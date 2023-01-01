10 Gambian dalasis to Jamaican dollars

Convert GMD to JMD at the real exchange rate

10 gmd
23.61 jmd

1.00000 GMD = 2.36081 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:57 UTC
GMD to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Jamaican Dollar
1 GMD2.36081 JMD
5 GMD11.80405 JMD
10 GMD23.60810 JMD
20 GMD47.21620 JMD
50 GMD118.04050 JMD
100 GMD236.08100 JMD
250 GMD590.20250 JMD
500 GMD1180.40500 JMD
1000 GMD2360.81000 JMD
2000 GMD4721.62000 JMD
5000 GMD11804.05000 JMD
10000 GMD23608.10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 JMD0.42358 GMD
5 JMD2.11792 GMD
10 JMD4.23584 GMD
20 JMD8.47168 GMD
50 JMD21.17920 GMD
100 JMD42.35840 GMD
250 JMD105.89600 GMD
500 JMD211.79200 GMD
1000 JMD423.58400 GMD
2000 JMD847.16800 GMD
5000 JMD2117.92000 GMD
10000 JMD4235.84000 GMD