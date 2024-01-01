Jamaican dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert JMD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
14.56 fjd

J$1.000 JMD = FJ$0.01456 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01460.0146
Low0.01430.0143
Average0.01450.0145
Change1.06%0.13%
View full history

1 JMD to FJD stats

The performance of JMD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0146 and a 30 day low of 0.0143. This means the 30 day average was 0.0145. The change for JMD to FJD was 1.06.

The performance of JMD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0146 and a 90 day low of 0.0143. This means the 90 day average was 0.0145. The change for JMD to FJD was 0.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 JMD0.01456 FJD
5 JMD0.07278 FJD
10 JMD0.14556 FJD
20 JMD0.29111 FJD
50 JMD0.72778 FJD
100 JMD1.45555 FJD
250 JMD3.63888 FJD
500 JMD7.27775 FJD
1000 JMD14.55550 FJD
2000 JMD29.11100 FJD
5000 JMD72.77750 FJD
10000 JMD145.55500 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 FJD68.70240 JMD
5 FJD343.51200 JMD
10 FJD687.02400 JMD
20 FJD1,374.04800 JMD
50 FJD3,435.12000 JMD
100 FJD6,870.24000 JMD
250 FJD17,175.60000 JMD
500 FJD34,351.20000 JMD
1000 FJD68,702.40000 JMD
2000 FJD137,404.80000 JMD
5000 FJD343,512.00000 JMD
10000 FJD687,024.00000 JMD