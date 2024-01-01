Jamaican dollars to Djiboutian francs today

Convert JMD to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
1,137 djf

J$1.000 JMD = Fdj1.137 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.13961.1457
Low1.13531.1344
Average1.13741.1398
Change-0.19%-0.28%
1 JMD to DJF stats

The performance of JMD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1396 and a 30 day low of 1.1353. This means the 30 day average was 1.1374. The change for JMD to DJF was -0.19.

The performance of JMD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1457 and a 90 day low of 1.1344. This means the 90 day average was 1.1398. The change for JMD to DJF was -0.28.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 JMD1.13744 DJF
5 JMD5.68720 DJF
10 JMD11.37440 DJF
20 JMD22.74880 DJF
50 JMD56.87200 DJF
100 JMD113.74400 DJF
250 JMD284.36000 DJF
500 JMD568.72000 DJF
1000 JMD1,137.44000 DJF
2000 JMD2,274.88000 DJF
5000 JMD5,687.20000 DJF
10000 JMD11,374.40000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 DJF0.87917 JMD
5 DJF4.39586 JMD
10 DJF8.79171 JMD
20 DJF17.58342 JMD
50 DJF43.95855 JMD
100 DJF87.91710 JMD
250 DJF219.79275 JMD
500 DJF439.58550 JMD
1000 DJF879.17100 JMD
2000 DJF1,758.34200 JMD
5000 DJF4,395.85500 JMD
10000 DJF8,791.71000 JMD