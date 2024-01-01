Jamaican dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert JMD to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
11.48 bam

J$1.000 JMD = KM0.01148 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01160.0118
Low0.01140.0114
Average0.01150.0116
Change-0.79%-1.65%
1 JMD to BAM stats

The performance of JMD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0116 and a 30 day low of 0.0114. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for JMD to BAM was -0.79.

The performance of JMD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0118 and a 90 day low of 0.0114. This means the 90 day average was 0.0116. The change for JMD to BAM was -1.65.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 JMD0.01148 BAM
5 JMD0.05741 BAM
10 JMD0.11482 BAM
20 JMD0.22963 BAM
50 JMD0.57408 BAM
100 JMD1.14816 BAM
250 JMD2.87040 BAM
500 JMD5.74080 BAM
1000 JMD11.48160 BAM
2000 JMD22.96320 BAM
5000 JMD57.40800 BAM
10000 JMD114.81600 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Jamaican Dollar
1 BAM87.09600 JMD
5 BAM435.48000 JMD
10 BAM870.96000 JMD
20 BAM1,741.92000 JMD
50 BAM4,354.80000 JMD
100 BAM8,709.60000 JMD
250 BAM21,774.00000 JMD
500 BAM43,548.00000 JMD
1000 BAM87,096.00000 JMD
2000 BAM174,192.00000 JMD
5000 BAM435,480.00000 JMD
10000 BAM870,960.00000 JMD