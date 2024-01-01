Jamaican dollars to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert JMD to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
5,696.24 aoa

J$1.000 JMD = Kz5.696 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.70815.7081
Low5.63615.3923
Average5.66045.5658
Change0.98%5.17%
1 JMD to AOA stats

The performance of JMD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7081 and a 30 day low of 5.6361. This means the 30 day average was 5.6604. The change for JMD to AOA was 0.98.

The performance of JMD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7081 and a 90 day low of 5.3923. This means the 90 day average was 5.5658. The change for JMD to AOA was 5.17.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 JMD5.69624 AOA
5 JMD28.48120 AOA
10 JMD56.96240 AOA
20 JMD113.92480 AOA
50 JMD284.81200 AOA
100 JMD569.62400 AOA
250 JMD1,424.06000 AOA
500 JMD2,848.12000 AOA
1000 JMD5,696.24000 AOA
2000 JMD11,392.48000 AOA
5000 JMD28,481.20000 AOA
10000 JMD56,962.40000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jamaican Dollar
1 AOA0.17556 JMD
5 AOA0.87778 JMD
10 AOA1.75555 JMD
20 AOA3.51110 JMD
50 AOA8.77775 JMD
100 AOA17.55550 JMD
250 AOA43.88875 JMD
500 AOA87.77750 JMD
1000 AOA175.55500 JMD
2000 AOA351.11000 JMD
5000 AOA877.77500 JMD
10000 AOA1,755.55000 JMD