1 Angolan kwanza to Jamaican dollars

Convert AOA to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 aoa
0.19 jmd

1.00000 AOA = 0.18543 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AOA to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.049987.33811.435061.646770.9634518.4267
1GBP1.1551311.21275100.8851.657651.90221.1129121.2849
1USD0.95250.824572183.18711.366851.56850.9176517.5509
1INR0.01144980.009912260.012021110.0164310.01885510.01103120.210981

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jamaican Dollar
1 AOA0.18543 JMD
5 AOA0.92717 JMD
10 AOA1.85435 JMD
20 AOA3.70870 JMD
50 AOA9.27175 JMD
100 AOA18.54350 JMD
250 AOA46.35875 JMD
500 AOA92.71750 JMD
1000 AOA185.43500 JMD
2000 AOA370.87000 JMD
5000 AOA927.17500 JMD
10000 AOA1854.35000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 JMD5.39272 AOA
5 JMD26.96360 AOA
10 JMD53.92720 AOA
20 JMD107.85440 AOA
50 JMD269.63600 AOA
100 JMD539.27200 AOA
250 JMD1348.18000 AOA
500 JMD2696.36000 AOA
1000 JMD5392.72000 AOA
2000 JMD10785.44000 AOA
5000 JMD26963.60000 AOA
10000 JMD53927.20000 AOA