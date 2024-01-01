Jamaican dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert JMD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
23.53 aed

J$1.000 JMD = د.إ0.02353 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02360.0236
Low0.02350.0235
Average0.02350.0236
Change-0.13%-0.34%
1 JMD to AED stats

The performance of JMD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0236 and a 30 day low of 0.0235. This means the 30 day average was 0.0235. The change for JMD to AED was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0236 and a 90 day low of 0.0235. This means the 90 day average was 0.0236. The change for JMD to AED was -0.34.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 JMD0.02353 AED
5 JMD0.11763 AED
10 JMD0.23526 AED
20 JMD0.47052 AED
50 JMD1.17631 AED
100 JMD2.35262 AED
250 JMD5.88155 AED
500 JMD11.76310 AED
1000 JMD23.52620 AED
2000 JMD47.05240 AED
5000 JMD117.63100 AED
10000 JMD235.26200 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Jamaican Dollar
1 AED42.50590 JMD
5 AED212.52950 JMD
10 AED425.05900 JMD
20 AED850.11800 JMD
50 AED2,125.29500 JMD
100 AED4,250.59000 JMD
250 AED10,626.47500 JMD
500 AED21,252.95000 JMD
1000 AED42,505.90000 JMD
2000 AED85,011.80000 JMD
5000 AED212,529.50000 JMD
10000 AED425,059.00000 JMD