2000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Jamaican dollars

Convert AED to JMD at the real exchange rate

2,000 aed
84,275.60 jmd

1.00000 AED = 42.13780 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.056187.81471.436031.651190.9673518.4138
1GBP1.1531411.2178101.261.65591.9041.1154921.2332
1USD0.94690.821153183.151.359751.563480.9159517.4357
1INR0.01138760.009875560.012026510.0163530.01880310.01101560.20969

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Jamaican Dollar
1 AED42.13780 JMD
5 AED210.68900 JMD
10 AED421.37800 JMD
20 AED842.75600 JMD
50 AED2106.89000 JMD
100 AED4213.78000 JMD
250 AED10534.45000 JMD
500 AED21068.90000 JMD
1000 AED42137.80000 JMD
2000 AED84275.60000 JMD
5000 AED210689.00000 JMD
10000 AED421378.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 JMD0.02373 AED
5 JMD0.11866 AED
10 JMD0.23732 AED
20 JMD0.47463 AED
50 JMD1.18659 AED
100 JMD2.37317 AED
250 JMD5.93293 AED
500 JMD11.86585 AED
1000 JMD23.73170 AED
2000 JMD47.46340 AED
5000 JMD118.65850 AED
10000 JMD237.31700 AED