10 Israeli new sheqels to Comorian francs

Convert ILS to KMF at the real exchange rate

10 ils
1,185 kmf

₪1.000 ILS = CF118.5 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High125.4050125.4050
Low118.4540118.4540
Average123.3478122.9258
Change-2.77%-3.79%
View full history

1 ILS to KMF stats

The performance of ILS to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 125.4050 and a 30 day low of 118.4540. This means the 30 day average was 123.3478. The change for ILS to KMF was -2.77.

The performance of ILS to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 125.4050 and a 90 day low of 118.4540. This means the 90 day average was 122.9258. The change for ILS to KMF was -3.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Comorian Franc
1 ILS118.45400 KMF
5 ILS592.27000 KMF
10 ILS1,184.54000 KMF
20 ILS2,369.08000 KMF
50 ILS5,922.70000 KMF
100 ILS11,845.40000 KMF
250 ILS29,613.50000 KMF
500 ILS59,227.00000 KMF
1000 ILS118,454.00000 KMF
2000 ILS236,908.00000 KMF
5000 ILS592,270.00000 KMF
10000 ILS1,184,540.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KMF0.00844 ILS
5 KMF0.04221 ILS
10 KMF0.08442 ILS
20 KMF0.16884 ILS
50 KMF0.42210 ILS
100 KMF0.84421 ILS
250 KMF2.11052 ILS
500 KMF4.22104 ILS
1000 KMF8.44208 ILS
2000 KMF16.88416 ILS
5000 KMF42.21040 ILS
10000 KMF84.42080 ILS