5 Israeli new sheqels to Comorian francs
Convert ILS to KMF at the real exchange rate
|1 ILS to KMF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|125.4050
|125.4050
|Low
|118.4540
|118.4540
|Average
|123.3478
|122.9258
|Change
|-2.77%
|-3.79%
1 ILS to KMF stats
The performance of ILS to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 125.4050 and a 30 day low of 118.4540. This means the 30 day average was 123.3478. The change for ILS to KMF was -2.77.
The performance of ILS to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 125.4050 and a 90 day low of 118.4540. This means the 90 day average was 122.9258. The change for ILS to KMF was -3.79.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Comorian Franc
|1 ILS
|118.45400 KMF
|5 ILS
|592.27000 KMF
|10 ILS
|1,184.54000 KMF
|20 ILS
|2,369.08000 KMF
|50 ILS
|5,922.70000 KMF
|100 ILS
|11,845.40000 KMF
|250 ILS
|29,613.50000 KMF
|500 ILS
|59,227.00000 KMF
|1000 ILS
|118,454.00000 KMF
|2000 ILS
|236,908.00000 KMF
|5000 ILS
|592,270.00000 KMF
|10000 ILS
|1,184,540.00000 KMF