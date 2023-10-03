10 thousand Hong Kong dollars to South African rand

Convert HKD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 hkd
24,710.20 zar

1.00000 HKD = 2.47102 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:33 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.045987.01271.435921.66280.96518.7155
1GBP1.1536711.2066100.3821.656541.918281.1132921.5911
1USD0.95610.828775183.19411.37291.589830.9226517.8942
1INR0.01149260.009961950.012020110.01650240.01910980.01109030.21509

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / South African Rand
100 HKD247.10200 ZAR
200 HKD494.20400 ZAR
300 HKD741.30600 ZAR
500 HKD1235.51000 ZAR
1000 HKD2471.02000 ZAR
2000 HKD4942.04000 ZAR
2500 HKD6177.55000 ZAR
3000 HKD7413.06000 ZAR
4000 HKD9884.08000 ZAR
5000 HKD12355.10000 ZAR
10000 HKD24710.20000 ZAR
20000 HKD49420.40000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ZAR0.40469 HKD
5 ZAR2.02346 HKD
10 ZAR4.04691 HKD
20 ZAR8.09382 HKD
50 ZAR20.23455 HKD
100 ZAR40.46910 HKD
250 ZAR101.17275 HKD
500 ZAR202.34550 HKD
1000 ZAR404.69100 HKD
2000 ZAR809.38200 HKD
5000 ZAR2023.45500 HKD
10000 ZAR4046.91000 HKD