Guyanaese dollars to CFP francs today

Convert GYD to XPF at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = ₣0.5390 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
GYD to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XPF
1 GYD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54180.5418
Low0.52310.5121
Average0.53050.5216
Change2.46%3.89%
1 GYD to XPF stats

The performance of GYD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5418 and a 30 day low of 0.5231. This means the 30 day average was 0.5305. The change for GYD to XPF was 2.46.

The performance of GYD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5418 and a 90 day low of 0.5121. This means the 90 day average was 0.5216. The change for GYD to XPF was 3.89.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05889.311.4781.6230.93621.301
1 GBP1.20111.271107.2261.7741.9481.12425.573
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5330.88420.126
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / CFP Franc
1 GYD0.53901 XPF
5 GYD2.69503 XPF
10 GYD5.39006 XPF
20 GYD10.78012 XPF
50 GYD26.95030 XPF
100 GYD53.90060 XPF
250 GYD134.75150 XPF
500 GYD269.50300 XPF
1000 GYD539.00600 XPF
2000 GYD1,078.01200 XPF
5000 GYD2,695.03000 XPF
10000 GYD5,390.06000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guyanaese Dollar
1 XPF1.85527 GYD
5 XPF9.27635 GYD
10 XPF18.55270 GYD
20 XPF37.10540 GYD
50 XPF92.76350 GYD
100 XPF185.52700 GYD
250 XPF463.81750 GYD
500 XPF927.63500 GYD
1000 XPF1,855.27000 GYD
2000 XPF3,710.54000 GYD
5000 XPF9,276.35000 GYD
10000 XPF18,552.70000 GYD