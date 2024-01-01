5 CFP francs to Guyanaese dollars

Convert XPF to GYD at the real exchange rate

5 xpf
9.36 gyd

1.000 XPF = 1.873 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06288.8931.4681.6580.9718.072
1 GBP1.1711.243104.011.7181.941.13521.145
1 USD0.9410.805183.681.3821.5610.91317.012
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guyanaese Dollar
1 XPF1.87293 GYD
5 XPF9.36465 GYD
10 XPF18.72930 GYD
20 XPF37.45860 GYD
50 XPF93.64650 GYD
100 XPF187.29300 GYD
250 XPF468.23250 GYD
500 XPF936.46500 GYD
1000 XPF1,872.93000 GYD
2000 XPF3,745.86000 GYD
5000 XPF9,364.65000 GYD
10000 XPF18,729.30000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / CFP Franc
1 GYD0.53392 XPF
5 GYD2.66962 XPF
10 GYD5.33923 XPF
20 GYD10.67846 XPF
50 GYD26.69615 XPF
100 GYD53.39230 XPF
250 GYD133.48075 XPF
500 GYD266.96150 XPF
1000 GYD533.92300 XPF
2000 GYD1,067.84600 XPF
5000 GYD2,669.61500 XPF
10000 GYD5,339.23000 XPF