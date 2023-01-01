1 Guyanaese dollar to CFP francs

1.00000 GYD = 0.54480 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34 UTC
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / CFP Franc
1 GYD0.54480 XPF
5 GYD2.72398 XPF
10 GYD5.44797 XPF
20 GYD10.89594 XPF
50 GYD27.23985 XPF
100 GYD54.47970 XPF
250 GYD136.19925 XPF
500 GYD272.39850 XPF
1000 GYD544.79700 XPF
2000 GYD1089.59400 XPF
5000 GYD2723.98500 XPF
10000 GYD5447.97000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guyanaese Dollar
1 XPF1.83555 GYD
5 XPF9.17775 GYD
10 XPF18.35550 GYD
20 XPF36.71100 GYD
50 XPF91.77750 GYD
100 XPF183.55500 GYD
250 XPF458.88750 GYD
500 XPF917.77500 GYD
1000 XPF1835.55000 GYD
2000 XPF3671.10000 GYD
5000 XPF9177.75000 GYD
10000 XPF18355.50000 GYD