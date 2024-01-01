Guyanaese dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert GYD to NZD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = $0.008108 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
GYD to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 GYD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00820.0082
Low0.00790.0075
Average0.00800.0078
Change2.02%3.77%
1 GYD to NZD stats

The performance of GYD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0082 and a 30 day low of 0.0079. This means the 30 day average was 0.0080. The change for GYD to NZD was 2.02.

The performance of GYD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0082 and a 90 day low of 0.0075. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for GYD to NZD was 3.77.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05889.2941.4771.6220.93621.29
1 GBP1.20111.27107.2091.7741.9481.12425.562
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5330.88420.12
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 GYD0.00811 NZD
5 GYD0.04054 NZD
10 GYD0.08108 NZD
20 GYD0.16216 NZD
50 GYD0.40540 NZD
100 GYD0.81081 NZD
250 GYD2.02702 NZD
500 GYD4.05404 NZD
1000 GYD8.10807 NZD
2000 GYD16.21614 NZD
5000 GYD40.54035 NZD
10000 GYD81.08070 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 NZD123.33400 GYD
5 NZD616.67000 GYD
10 NZD1,233.34000 GYD
20 NZD2,466.68000 GYD
50 NZD6,166.70000 GYD
100 NZD12,333.40000 GYD
250 NZD30,833.50000 GYD
500 NZD61,667.00000 GYD
1000 NZD123,334.00000 GYD
2000 NZD246,668.00000 GYD
5000 NZD616,670.00000 GYD
10000 NZD1,233,340.00000 GYD