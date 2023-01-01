5 Guyanaese dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert GYD to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 gyd
0.04 nzd

1.00000 GYD = 0.00810 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:6 UTC
GYD to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86791.04787.13481.436541.661380.96618.5822
1GBP1.1522111.2064100.4011.655241.914311.1130321.4112
1USD0.95510.828912183.22331.372051.58680.9227517.748
1INR0.01147650.00996010.012015910.01648640.01906670.01108760.213258

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 GYD0.00810 NZD
5 GYD0.04048 NZD
10 GYD0.08095 NZD
20 GYD0.16190 NZD
50 GYD0.40475 NZD
100 GYD0.80951 NZD
250 GYD2.02377 NZD
500 GYD4.04754 NZD
1000 GYD8.09509 NZD
2000 GYD16.19018 NZD
5000 GYD40.47545 NZD
10000 GYD80.95090 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 NZD123.53200 GYD
5 NZD617.66000 GYD
10 NZD1235.32000 GYD
20 NZD2470.64000 GYD
50 NZD6176.60000 GYD
100 NZD12353.20000 GYD
250 NZD30883.00000 GYD
500 NZD61766.00000 GYD
1000 NZD123532.00000 GYD
2000 NZD247064.00000 GYD
5000 NZD617660.00000 GYD
10000 NZD1235320.00000 GYD