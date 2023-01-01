1 thousand Guyanaese dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert GYD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1000 gyd
8.09 nzd

1.00000 GYD = 0.00809 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GYD to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86781.0468587.11411.436281.661140.965918.577
1GBP1.1523411.2064100.3911.655181.914311.1130421.4083
1USD0.955250.828912183.21551.3721.58680.922817.7456
1INR0.01147920.009961030.01201710.01648730.01906850.01108930.213249

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 GYD0.00809 NZD
5 GYD0.04047 NZD
10 GYD0.08094 NZD
20 GYD0.16187 NZD
50 GYD0.40469 NZD
100 GYD0.80937 NZD
250 GYD2.02343 NZD
500 GYD4.04686 NZD
1000 GYD8.09372 NZD
2000 GYD16.18744 NZD
5000 GYD40.46860 NZD
10000 GYD80.93720 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 NZD123.55300 GYD
5 NZD617.76500 GYD
10 NZD1235.53000 GYD
20 NZD2471.06000 GYD
50 NZD6177.65000 GYD
100 NZD12355.30000 GYD
250 NZD30888.25000 GYD
500 NZD61776.50000 GYD
1000 NZD123553.00000 GYD
2000 NZD247106.00000 GYD
5000 NZD617765.00000 GYD
10000 NZD1235530.00000 GYD