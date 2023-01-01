10 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Bangladeshi takas

Convert GTQ to BDT at the real exchange rate

10000 gtq
140312 bdt

1.00000 GTQ = 14.03120 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:36 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GTQ to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8681.048587.23781.437861.660860.966418.4687
1GBP1.1520711.2079100.51.656451.913351.1133621.2764
1USD0.953750.827883183.20251.371351.584030.921717.6144
1INR0.01146290.009950220.012018910.01648210.01903830.01107780.211705

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GTQ14.03120 BDT
5 GTQ70.15600 BDT
10 GTQ140.31200 BDT
20 GTQ280.62400 BDT
50 GTQ701.56000 BDT
100 GTQ1403.12000 BDT
250 GTQ3507.80000 BDT
500 GTQ7015.60000 BDT
1000 GTQ14031.20000 BDT
2000 GTQ28062.40000 BDT
5000 GTQ70156.00000 BDT
10000 GTQ140312.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BDT0.07127 GTQ
5 BDT0.35635 GTQ
10 BDT0.71270 GTQ
20 BDT1.42540 GTQ
50 BDT3.56349 GTQ
100 BDT7.12698 GTQ
250 BDT17.81745 GTQ
500 BDT35.63490 GTQ
1000 BDT71.26980 GTQ
2000 BDT142.53960 GTQ
5000 BDT356.34900 GTQ
10000 BDT712.69800 GTQ