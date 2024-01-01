Costa Rican colóns to Laotian kips today
Convert CRC to LAK at the real exchange rate
|1 CRC to LAK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|42.4049
|42.4049
|Low
|41.3222
|40.6809
|Average
|41.9875
|41.6903
|Change
|0.91%
|0.89%
1 CRC to LAK stats
The performance of CRC to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.4049 and a 30 day low of 41.3222. This means the 30 day average was 41.9875. The change for CRC to LAK was 0.91.
The performance of CRC to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.4049 and a 90 day low of 40.6809. This means the 90 day average was 41.6903. The change for CRC to LAK was 0.89.
|Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Laotian Kip
|1 CRC
|42.37520 LAK
|5 CRC
|211.87600 LAK
|10 CRC
|423.75200 LAK
|20 CRC
|847.50400 LAK
|50 CRC
|2,118.76000 LAK
|100 CRC
|4,237.52000 LAK
|250 CRC
|10,593.80000 LAK
|500 CRC
|21,187.60000 LAK
|1000 CRC
|42,375.20000 LAK
|2000 CRC
|84,750.40000 LAK
|5000 CRC
|211,876.00000 LAK
|10000 CRC
|423,752.00000 LAK