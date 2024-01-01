10 thousand Laotian kips to Costa Rican colóns

Convert LAK to CRC at the real exchange rate

10,000 lak
247.41 crc

1.00000 LAK = 0.02474 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855061.0775589.45271.453291.650790.94959518.387
1 GBP1.1695111.26015104.6111.699561.930521.1105621.5028
1 USD0.928050.793556183.01491.34871.531980.8811517.0637
1 INR0.01117910.00955920.01204610.01624650.01845430.01061440.20555

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Costa Rican Colón
1 LAK0.02474 CRC
5 LAK0.12370 CRC
10 LAK0.24741 CRC
20 LAK0.49482 CRC
50 LAK1.23704 CRC
100 LAK2.47409 CRC
250 LAK6.18522 CRC
500 LAK12.37045 CRC
1000 LAK24.74090 CRC
2000 LAK49.48180 CRC
5000 LAK123.70450 CRC
10000 LAK247.40900 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Laotian Kip
1 CRC40.41890 LAK
5 CRC202.09450 LAK
10 CRC404.18900 LAK
20 CRC808.37800 LAK
50 CRC2020.94500 LAK
100 CRC4041.89000 LAK
250 CRC10104.72500 LAK
500 CRC20209.45000 LAK
1000 CRC40418.90000 LAK
2000 CRC80837.80000 LAK
5000 CRC202094.50000 LAK
10000 CRC404189.00000 LAK