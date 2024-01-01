Costa Rican colóns to Dominican pesos today

Convert CRC to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
113.55 dop

₡1.000 CRC = $0.1135 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11350.1149
Low0.11060.1106
Average0.11220.1129
Change0.99%-0.66%
1 CRC to DOP stats

The performance of CRC to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1135 and a 30 day low of 0.1106. This means the 30 day average was 0.1122. The change for CRC to DOP was 0.99.

The performance of CRC to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1149 and a 90 day low of 0.1106. This means the 90 day average was 0.1129. The change for CRC to DOP was -0.66.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Dominican Peso
1 CRC0.11355 DOP
5 CRC0.56774 DOP
10 CRC1.13549 DOP
20 CRC2.27098 DOP
50 CRC5.67745 DOP
100 CRC11.35490 DOP
250 CRC28.38725 DOP
500 CRC56.77450 DOP
1000 CRC113.54900 DOP
2000 CRC227.09800 DOP
5000 CRC567.74500 DOP
10000 CRC1,135.49000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 DOP8.80677 CRC
5 DOP44.03385 CRC
10 DOP88.06770 CRC
20 DOP176.13540 CRC
50 DOP440.33850 CRC
100 DOP880.67700 CRC
250 DOP2,201.69250 CRC
500 DOP4,403.38500 CRC
1000 DOP8,806.77000 CRC
2000 DOP17,613.54000 CRC
5000 DOP44,033.85000 CRC
10000 DOP88,067.70000 CRC