Costa Rican colóns to Brunei dollars today

Convert CRC to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
2.53 bnd

₡1.000 CRC = B$0.002534 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0027
Low0.00250.0025
Average0.00250.0026
Change-1.51%-4.80%
View full history

1 CRC to BND stats

The performance of CRC to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0025. The change for CRC to BND was -1.51.

The performance of CRC to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0027 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0026. The change for CRC to BND was -4.80.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Brunei Dollar
1 CRC0.00253 BND
5 CRC0.01267 BND
10 CRC0.02534 BND
20 CRC0.05068 BND
50 CRC0.12669 BND
100 CRC0.25338 BND
250 CRC0.63345 BND
500 CRC1.26691 BND
1000 CRC2.53381 BND
2000 CRC5.06762 BND
5000 CRC12.66905 BND
10000 CRC25.33810 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BND394.66300 CRC
5 BND1,973.31500 CRC
10 BND3,946.63000 CRC
20 BND7,893.26000 CRC
50 BND19,733.15000 CRC
100 BND39,466.30000 CRC
250 BND98,665.75000 CRC
500 BND197,331.50000 CRC
1000 BND394,663.00000 CRC
2000 BND789,326.00000 CRC
5000 BND1,973,315.00000 CRC
10000 BND3,946,630.00000 CRC