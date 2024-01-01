1 Brunei dollar to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BND to CRC at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ₡380.1 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:25
BND to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 BND to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High391.8420406.2000
Low378.2510378.2510
Average386.0125394.6059
Change-2.67%-5.11%
1 BND to CRC stats

The performance of BND to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 391.8420 and a 30 day low of 378.2510. This means the 30 day average was 386.0125. The change for BND to CRC was -2.67.

The performance of BND to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 406.2000 and a 90 day low of 378.2510. This means the 90 day average was 394.6059. The change for BND to CRC was -5.11.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BND380.09400 CRC
5 BND1,900.47000 CRC
10 BND3,800.94000 CRC
20 BND7,601.88000 CRC
50 BND19,004.70000 CRC
100 BND38,009.40000 CRC
250 BND95,023.50000 CRC
500 BND190,047.00000 CRC
1000 BND380,094.00000 CRC
2000 BND760,188.00000 CRC
5000 BND1,900,470.00000 CRC
10000 BND3,800,940.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Brunei Dollar
1 CRC0.00263 BND
5 CRC0.01315 BND
10 CRC0.02631 BND
20 CRC0.05262 BND
50 CRC0.13155 BND
100 CRC0.26309 BND
250 CRC0.65773 BND
500 CRC1.31547 BND
1000 CRC2.63093 BND
2000 CRC5.26186 BND
5000 CRC13.15465 BND
10000 CRC26.30930 BND