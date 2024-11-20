Brunei dollar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 380.108 today, reflecting a 0.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.426% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 382.508 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 378.093 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.301% decrease in value.