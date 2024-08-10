Brunei dollar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 400.227 today, reflecting a 0.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.410% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 400.442 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 394.440 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.575% increase in value.