Colombian pesos to Comorian francs today

Convert COP to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
109 kmf

$1.000 COP = CF0.1090 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11520.1189
Low0.10900.1090
Average0.11250.1141
Change-2.00%-6.81%
View full history

1 COP to KMF stats

The performance of COP to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1152 and a 30 day low of 0.1090. This means the 30 day average was 0.1125. The change for COP to KMF was -2.00.

The performance of COP to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1189 and a 90 day low of 0.1090. This means the 90 day average was 0.1141. The change for COP to KMF was -6.81.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Comorian Franc
1 COP0.10897 KMF
5 COP0.54485 KMF
10 COP1.08969 KMF
20 COP2.17938 KMF
50 COP5.44845 KMF
100 COP10.89690 KMF
250 COP27.24225 KMF
500 COP54.48450 KMF
1000 COP108.96900 KMF
2000 COP217.93800 KMF
5000 COP544.84500 KMF
10000 COP1,089.69000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Colombian Peso
1 KMF9.17689 COP
5 KMF45.88445 COP
10 KMF91.76890 COP
20 KMF183.53780 COP
50 KMF458.84450 COP
100 KMF917.68900 COP
250 KMF2,294.22250 COP
500 KMF4,588.44500 COP
1000 KMF9,176.89000 COP
2000 KMF18,353.78000 COP
5000 KMF45,884.45000 COP
10000 KMF91,768.90000 COP