100 Brazilian reais to Argentine pesos

Convert BRL to ARS at the real exchange rate

100 brl
16,769.20 ars

1.000 BRL = 167.7 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Argentine Peso
1 BRL167.69200 ARS
5 BRL838.46000 ARS
10 BRL1,676.92000 ARS
20 BRL3,353.84000 ARS
50 BRL8,384.60000 ARS
100 BRL16,769.20000 ARS
250 BRL41,923.00000 ARS
500 BRL83,846.00000 ARS
1000 BRL167,692.00000 ARS
2000 BRL335,384.00000 ARS
5000 BRL838,460.00000 ARS
10000 BRL1,676,920.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Brazilian Real
1 ARS0.00596 BRL
5 ARS0.02982 BRL
10 ARS0.05963 BRL
20 ARS0.11927 BRL
50 ARS0.29817 BRL
100 ARS0.59633 BRL
250 ARS1.49083 BRL
500 ARS2.98167 BRL
1000 ARS5.96333 BRL
2000 ARS11.92666 BRL
5000 ARS29.81665 BRL
10000 ARS59.63330 BRL