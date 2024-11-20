Brazilian real to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Argentine pesos is currently 173.532 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 0.128% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 174.010 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 171.614 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.683% decrease in value.