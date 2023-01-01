50 Argentine pesos to Brazilian reais
Convert ARS to BRL at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Argentine pesos to Brazilian reais
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Argentine Peso
|1 BRL
|69.11070 ARS
|5 BRL
|345.55350 ARS
|10 BRL
|691.10700 ARS
|20 BRL
|1382.21400 ARS
|50 BRL
|3455.53500 ARS
|100 BRL
|6911.07000 ARS
|250 BRL
|17277.67500 ARS
|500 BRL
|34555.35000 ARS
|1000 BRL
|69110.70000 ARS
|2000 BRL
|138221.40000 ARS
|5000 BRL
|345553.50000 ARS
|10000 BRL
|691107.00000 ARS