50 Bolivian bolivianos to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BOB to PEN at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = S/.0.5485 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
BOB to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 BOB to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55130.5522
Low0.54270.5361
Average0.54600.5444
Change0.78%0.87%
1 BOB to PEN stats

The performance of BOB to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5513 and a 30 day low of 0.5427. This means the 30 day average was 0.5460. The change for BOB to PEN was 0.78.

The performance of BOB to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5522 and a 90 day low of 0.5361. This means the 90 day average was 0.5444. The change for BOB to PEN was 0.87.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BOB0.54851 PEN
5 BOB2.74257 PEN
10 BOB5.48513 PEN
20 BOB10.97026 PEN
50 BOB27.42565 PEN
100 BOB54.85130 PEN
250 BOB137.12825 PEN
500 BOB274.25650 PEN
1000 BOB548.51300 PEN
2000 BOB1,097.02600 PEN
5000 BOB2,742.56500 PEN
10000 BOB5,485.13000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PEN1.82311 BOB
5 PEN9.11555 BOB
10 PEN18.23110 BOB
20 PEN36.46220 BOB
50 PEN91.15550 BOB
100 PEN182.31100 BOB
250 PEN455.77750 BOB
500 PEN911.55500 BOB
1000 PEN1,823.11000 BOB
2000 PEN3,646.22000 BOB
5000 PEN9,115.55000 BOB
10000 PEN18,231.10000 BOB