Bolivian boliviano to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.549 today, reflecting a 0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.121% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.553 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.547 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.616% increase in value.