5 Bolivian bolivianos to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BOB to KWD at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = ك0.04444 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 BOB to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04450.0445
Low0.04420.0440
Average0.04440.0443
Change0.31%0.44%
View full history

1 BOB to KWD stats

The performance of BOB to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0445 and a 30 day low of 0.0442. This means the 30 day average was 0.0444. The change for BOB to KWD was 0.31.

The performance of BOB to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0445 and a 90 day low of 0.0440. This means the 90 day average was 0.0443. The change for BOB to KWD was 0.44.

Track market ratesView BOB to KWD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788155.11558.927
1 CAD0.7161695.8031,235.510.6760.565111.08642.2
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BOB0.04444 KWD
5 BOB0.22219 KWD
10 BOB0.44437 KWD
20 BOB0.88874 KWD
50 BOB2.22186 KWD
100 BOB4.44371 KWD
250 BOB11.10928 KWD
500 BOB22.21855 KWD
1000 BOB44.43710 KWD
2000 BOB88.87420 KWD
5000 BOB222.18550 KWD
10000 BOB444.37100 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KWD22.50370 BOB
5 KWD112.51850 BOB
10 KWD225.03700 BOB
20 KWD450.07400 BOB
50 KWD1,125.18500 BOB
100 KWD2,250.37000 BOB
250 KWD5,625.92500 BOB
500 KWD11,251.85000 BOB
1000 KWD22,503.70000 BOB
2000 KWD45,007.40000 BOB
5000 KWD112,518.50000 BOB
10000 KWD225,037.00000 BOB