Bolivian boliviano to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.044 today, reflecting a 0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.143% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.045 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.044 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.549% decrease in value.