Bolivian boliviano to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.044 today, reflecting a -0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.061% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.044 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.044 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.