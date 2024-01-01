10 Bolivian bolivianos to Kenyan shillings

Convert BOB to KES at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = Ksh18.68 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
BOB to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KES
1 BOB to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.725118.7251
Low18.607118.5918
Average18.655618.6515
Change0.23%0.09%
1 BOB to KES stats

The performance of BOB to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.7251 and a 30 day low of 18.6071. This means the 30 day average was 18.6556. The change for BOB to KES was 0.23.

The performance of BOB to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.7251 and a 90 day low of 18.5918. This means the 90 day average was 18.6515. The change for BOB to KES was 0.09.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kenyan Shilling
1 BOB18.67780 KES
5 BOB93.38900 KES
10 BOB186.77800 KES
20 BOB373.55600 KES
50 BOB933.89000 KES
100 BOB1,867.78000 KES
250 BOB4,669.45000 KES
500 BOB9,338.90000 KES
1000 BOB18,677.80000 KES
2000 BOB37,355.60000 KES
5000 BOB93,389.00000 KES
10000 BOB186,778.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KES0.05354 BOB
5 KES0.26770 BOB
10 KES0.53540 BOB
20 KES1.07079 BOB
50 KES2.67698 BOB
100 KES5.35396 BOB
250 KES13.38490 BOB
500 KES26.76980 BOB
1000 KES53.53960 BOB
2000 KES107.07920 BOB
5000 KES267.69800 BOB
10000 KES535.39600 BOB