Bolivian boliviano to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Kenyan shillings is currently 18.678 today, reflecting a 0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.061% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 18.794 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 18.584 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.821% decrease in value.