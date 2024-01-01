100 Bahraini dinars to Comorian francs

Convert BHD to KMF at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = CF1,232 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KMF
1 BHD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,240.00001,240.0000
Low1,193.85001,166.3800
Average1,214.28031,191.5319
Change2.61%5.27%
View full history

1 BHD to KMF stats

The performance of BHD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,240.0000 and a 30 day low of 1,193.8500. This means the 30 day average was 1,214.2803. The change for BHD to KMF was 2.61.

The performance of BHD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,240.0000 and a 90 day low of 1,166.3800. This means the 90 day average was 1,191.5319. The change for BHD to KMF was 5.27.

Track market ratesView BHD to KMF chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0671,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41211.79219.1431,827.951.481.417
1 NZD0.59149.8850.558110.681,019.860.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 BHD1,231.86000 KMF
5 BHD6,159.30000 KMF
10 BHD12,318.60000 KMF
20 BHD24,637.20000 KMF
50 BHD61,593.00000 KMF
100 BHD123,186.00000 KMF
250 BHD307,965.00000 KMF
500 BHD615,930.00000 KMF
1000 BHD1,231,860.00000 KMF
2000 BHD2,463,720.00000 KMF
5000 BHD6,159,300.00000 KMF
10000 BHD12,318,600.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 KMF0.00081 BHD
5 KMF0.00406 BHD
10 KMF0.00812 BHD
20 KMF0.01624 BHD
50 KMF0.04059 BHD
100 KMF0.08118 BHD
250 KMF0.20294 BHD
500 KMF0.40589 BHD
1000 KMF0.81178 BHD
2000 KMF1.62356 BHD
5000 KMF4.05890 BHD
10000 KMF8.11779 BHD