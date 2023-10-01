500 Australian dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert AUD to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 aud
3,309.97 mad

1.00000 AUD = 6.61994 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:11 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AUD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.0559587.68081.434091.641840.967318.3925
1GBP1.1539311.2185101.1781.654841.894581.116221.2238
1USD0.947050.820681183.0351.35811.554850.9160517.418
1INR0.0114050.009883560.012043110.01635580.01872520.01103210.209767

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 AUD6.61994 MAD
5 AUD33.09970 MAD
10 AUD66.19940 MAD
20 AUD132.39880 MAD
50 AUD330.99700 MAD
100 AUD661.99400 MAD
250 AUD1654.98500 MAD
500 AUD3309.97000 MAD
1000 AUD6619.94000 MAD
2000 AUD13239.88000 MAD
5000 AUD33099.70000 MAD
10000 AUD66199.40000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Australian Dollar
1 MAD0.15106 AUD
5 MAD0.75530 AUD
10 MAD1.51059 AUD
20 MAD3.02118 AUD
50 MAD7.55295 AUD
100 MAD15.10590 AUD
250 MAD37.76475 AUD
500 MAD75.52950 AUD
1000 MAD151.05900 AUD
2000 MAD302.11800 AUD
5000 MAD755.29500 AUD
10000 MAD1510.59000 AUD