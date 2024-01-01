1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Australian dollars

Convert MAD to AUD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = A$0.1540 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 MAD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15530.1553
Low0.15140.1485
Average0.15380.1523
Change1.52%-0.05%
View full history

1 MAD to AUD stats

The performance of MAD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1553 and a 30 day low of 0.1514. This means the 30 day average was 0.1538. The change for MAD to AUD was 1.52.

The performance of MAD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1553 and a 90 day low of 0.1485. This means the 90 day average was 0.1523. The change for MAD to AUD was -0.05.

Track market ratesView MAD to AUD chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1623.0240.7910.951.3991.541.34418.13
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.90711.2011.771.9481.722.928
1 EUR1.053655.9510.83311.4731.6221.41519.088

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Australian Dollar
1 MAD0.15404 AUD
5 MAD0.77022 AUD
10 MAD1.54043 AUD
20 MAD3.08086 AUD
50 MAD7.70215 AUD
100 MAD15.40430 AUD
250 MAD38.51075 AUD
500 MAD77.02150 AUD
1000 MAD154.04300 AUD
2000 MAD308.08600 AUD
5000 MAD770.21500 AUD
10000 MAD1,540.43000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 AUD6.49170 MAD
5 AUD32.45850 MAD
10 AUD64.91700 MAD
20 AUD129.83400 MAD
50 AUD324.58500 MAD
100 AUD649.17000 MAD
250 AUD1,622.92500 MAD
500 AUD3,245.85000 MAD
1000 AUD6,491.70000 MAD
2000 AUD12,983.40000 MAD
5000 AUD32,458.50000 MAD
10000 AUD64,917.00000 MAD