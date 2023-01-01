East Caribbean dollars to South Korean wons today

Convert XCD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1000 xcd
480288 krw

1.00000 XCD = 480.28800 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.66521.529750.7988821.3719583.3191.34020.91735
1 ZAR0.053575610.08195750.04280060.07350314.463870.07180210.0491475
1 AUD0.653712.201410.5222290.89684454.46560.8760890.59967
1 GBP1.2517523.36421.9148711.71734104.2951.67761.14824

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / South Korean Won
1 XCD480.28800 KRW
5 XCD2401.44000 KRW
10 XCD4802.88000 KRW
20 XCD9605.76000 KRW
50 XCD24014.40000 KRW
100 XCD48028.80000 KRW
250 XCD120072.00000 KRW
500 XCD240144.00000 KRW
1000 XCD480288.00000 KRW
2000 XCD960576.00000 KRW
5000 XCD2401440.00000 KRW
10000 XCD4802880.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KRW0.00208 XCD
5 KRW0.01041 XCD
10 KRW0.02082 XCD
20 KRW0.04164 XCD
50 KRW0.10410 XCD
100 KRW0.20821 XCD
250 KRW0.52052 XCD
500 KRW1.04104 XCD
1000 KRW2.08208 XCD
2000 KRW4.16416 XCD
5000 KRW10.41040 XCD
10000 KRW20.82080 XCD