East Caribbean dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert XCD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xcd
828.57 fjd

1.00000 XCD = 0.82857 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.67061.529640.7987541.371983.3211.340150.91725
1 ZAR0.053560310.08192760.04278140.07347924.462680.07177860.0491287
1 AUD0.6537512.205910.5221850.8968854.47110.8761230.599661
1 GBP1.2519523.37471.9150311.71755104.3141.67781.14824

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 XCD0.82857 FJD
5 XCD4.14285 FJD
10 XCD8.28570 FJD
20 XCD16.57140 FJD
50 XCD41.42850 FJD
100 XCD82.85700 FJD
250 XCD207.14250 FJD
500 XCD414.28500 FJD
1000 XCD828.57000 FJD
2000 XCD1657.14000 FJD
5000 XCD4142.85000 FJD
10000 XCD8285.70000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 FJD1.20690 XCD
5 FJD6.03450 XCD
10 FJD12.06900 XCD
20 FJD24.13800 XCD
50 FJD60.34500 XCD
100 FJD120.69000 XCD
250 FJD301.72500 XCD
500 FJD603.45000 XCD
1000 FJD1206.90000 XCD
2000 FJD2413.80000 XCD
5000 FJD6034.50000 XCD
10000 FJD12069.00000 XCD