1.00000 WST = 0.65782 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:33
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 WST0.65782 ANG
5 WST3.28911 ANG
10 WST6.57821 ANG
20 WST13.15642 ANG
50 WST32.89105 ANG
100 WST65.78210 ANG
250 WST164.45525 ANG
500 WST328.91050 ANG
1000 WST657.82100 ANG
2000 WST1315.64200 ANG
5000 WST3289.10500 ANG
10000 WST6578.21000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Samoan Tala
1 ANG1.52017 WST
5 ANG7.60085 WST
10 ANG15.20170 WST
20 ANG30.40340 WST
50 ANG76.00850 WST
100 ANG152.01700 WST
250 ANG380.04250 WST
500 ANG760.08500 WST
1000 ANG1520.17000 WST
2000 ANG3040.34000 WST
5000 ANG7600.85000 WST
10000 ANG15201.70000 WST