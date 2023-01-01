500 Tanzanian shillings to Tajikistani somonis

Convert TZS to TJS at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
2.17 tjs

1.00000 TZS = 0.00435 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 TZS0.00435 TJS
5 TZS0.02174 TJS
10 TZS0.04348 TJS
20 TZS0.08696 TJS
50 TZS0.21740 TJS
100 TZS0.43479 TJS
250 TZS1.08698 TJS
500 TZS2.17395 TJS
1000 TZS4.34791 TJS
2000 TZS8.69582 TJS
5000 TZS21.73955 TJS
10000 TZS43.47910 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TJS229.99500 TZS
5 TJS1149.97500 TZS
10 TJS2299.95000 TZS
20 TJS4599.90000 TZS
50 TJS11499.75000 TZS
100 TJS22999.50000 TZS
250 TJS57498.75000 TZS
500 TJS114997.50000 TZS
1000 TJS229995.00000 TZS
2000 TJS459990.00000 TZS
5000 TJS1149975.00000 TZS
10000 TJS2299950.00000 TZS