5 Tanzanian shillings to Nigerian nairas

Convert TZS to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
1.57 ngn

1.00000 TZS = 0.31374 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Nigerian Naira
1 TZS0.31374 NGN
5 TZS1.56868 NGN
10 TZS3.13736 NGN
20 TZS6.27472 NGN
50 TZS15.68680 NGN
100 TZS31.37360 NGN
250 TZS78.43400 NGN
500 TZS156.86800 NGN
1000 TZS313.73600 NGN
2000 TZS627.47200 NGN
5000 TZS1568.68000 NGN
10000 TZS3137.36000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NGN3.18739 TZS
5 NGN15.93695 TZS
10 NGN31.87390 TZS
20 NGN63.74780 TZS
50 NGN159.36950 TZS
100 NGN318.73900 TZS
250 NGN796.84750 TZS
500 NGN1593.69500 TZS
1000 NGN3187.39000 TZS
2000 NGN6374.78000 TZS
5000 NGN15936.95000 TZS
10000 NGN31873.90000 TZS